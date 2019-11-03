“Barcelona” — “Slavia”: online broadcast of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, November 5, on one of the biggest stadiums in the world the Catalan camp Nou, the leader of the group F Barcelona will take an outsider — Prague “Slavia” (beginning at 19:55).
We will remind that two weeks ago in the Czech capital, the Catalans, thanks to an early goal and Messi scoring strike and chipped Alaince with the gate pulled out a victory — 2:1 (Messi 3, Olayinka, 57, in their gate — Baril, 50).
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the match wards of Ernesto Valverde and jindřich Cisowski, for which you will be able to follow the news.
In Catalonia — two days before the match
A delegation of the “Slavia” went to Barcelona, which will host the upcoming fight, pre — on Sunday evening.
Judges from England
The UEFA Committee of umpires assigned to work in Barcelona at the camp Nou stadium the team of referees from England headed by 34-year-old Michael Oliver (civil profession — insurance agent; judging matches of the Premier League in 2010, at the age of 25, becoming the youngest referee in the history of this tournament), who will be assisted by his compatriots Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett (fourth official — Andrew Medley, a videoassisted — Christopher Kavanagh and Lee Betts) and an observer of arbitration shall be the head of the referees Committee of the Ukrainian football Association, the Italian Luciano Rays.
34-year-old Michael Oliver
Despite the fact that in the international arena Oliver works since 2012, previously or with “Slavia” or the “Barcelona” the Englishman did not overlap.
Position in the group
After three games played, five times to win the Champions League Barcelona leads the standings with 7 points. Second and the third place is divided between Borussia Dortmund and inter Milan, but in the asset “Slavia”, the second time in history came in the group stage of the most prestigious club tournament of the Old world, only one typed point.
Rivals in the Championships of Spain and the Czech Republic
Before the game, Barcelona team held a regular meeting in their national Championships. “Barcelona” in the Spanish examples unexpectedly lost to Levante, conceding three goals in seven minutes — 1:3 (Messi 38, pen — Campagna, 61, Mayoral, 63, of Radaa, 68). Despite the misfire, the Catalans continue to lead the table, however, sharing the first place with their fierce rivals from real Madrid.
As for “Slavia”, the people of Prague in the home match defeated “Banik” from Ostrava 4:0 (Soucek, 43, 52, Tecl, 68, szewczyk, 77) and with a 41 point, has a commanding lead in the standings, 12 points ahead of “Victoria” from Plzen and 14 — Jablonec.
Part of “Barcelona” more is more than 28 (!) times
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, Barca’s worth of players “Slavia” more than 28 (!) times (1.18 bln vs 41.8 million).
The five most expensive players of the Catalan team includes Argentine Lionel Messi (150 million), world champion, Frenchman Antoine Griezmann (130 million), his compatriot Ousmane Dembele (100 million), German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (90 million) and Dutch midfielder Frankie de Jong (85 million).
More expensive than others in the “Slavia” estimated defensive midfielder tomáš SOU? ek (7.5 million; by the way, only two players of “Barcelona” of the current composition of Senegalese defender Mass of VAG and the goalkeeper Inaki Pena — are cheaper than the most expensive player people of Prague), his colleague in the role of Josef Husbauer and the Romanian attacking midfielder Nicolae stanciu (3.5 million), the Nigerian striker Peter Olayinka (3 million), as well as injured defender David Hovorka (2.5 million).
The most expensive player in the “Slavia” – Tomas Soucek
The Camp Nou
Camp Nou is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. The capacity of 99 354 spectators, making it not only the largest arena in Spain, but throughout Europe. The stadium is the 12th in a capacity of spectators the stadium of the world.
The arena has hosted the EURO 1964 and the 1982 world Cup and the matches of the Olympic football tournament in 1992, including the final. Repeatedly on the field was held and the finals of major European competitions: the Champions League (in 1989 and 1999) and European Cup winners ‘ Cup (in 1972 and 1982).
Catalan camp Nou is truly mesmerizing
.
Photo of FC “Barcelona” FC “Slaviya”, Getty Images
