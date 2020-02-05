Barcelona until the end of the season lost due to injury of another forward
Ousmane Dembele
The forward of “Barcelona” Usman Dembele was revealed a complete rupture of the proximal biceps tendon of the right thigh, soobshaet.
The Frenchman will not play until the end of the season, says the publication.
The loss of Dembele is complicated by Barcelona task execution for the current season.
Recall that until April of the current Champions of the Examples do not have to rely on Luis Suarez, who in January underwent surgery on his knee.
In the framework of the Barcelona forwards were only Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Yes, young Faty ANS.
The situation is compounded by the fact that the transfer market is almost closed. Remains except China, where they played relatively good players. In addition, Chinese championship was suspended indefinitely due to the epidemic of the coronavirus.
For example, for “Guoan” is the ex-striker of “Villarreal” Cedric Bakambu.
We will add that on the last day of the winter transfer window on loan from “Shanghai Shenhua” was signed by the club “Manchester United” the Nigerian striker Odion ighalo.
However, Barcelona may apply to UEFA with a request to purchase striker outside the transfer window, due to objective circumstances.
We will remind, “Barcelona” behind the leading real Madrid by three points in the La Liga table, while in the 1/8 finals of the playoffs of the Champions League wards of Selena kike is waiting for a duel with Napoli.