Barcelona will sell the title at camp Nou and give the money to the Fund to combat coronavirus
April 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Camp Nou
The Board of Directors of “Barcelona” approved the transfer of title at the camp Nou for the period 2020/21 to Fund “Bars” to raise funds for investment in research projects carried out in Catalonia and worldwide, aimed at combating the consequences COVID – 19, said in a communique on the club’s official website.
We will add that Europe’s largest sports arena, containing 99 thousand spectators, not had a sponsor since its opening in 1957.
While the name of the sponsor of the stadium will retain the words “Nou camp” in the title, said the press service.