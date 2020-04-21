Barcelona will sell the title at camp Nou and give the money to the Fund to combat coronavirus

April 21, 2020

"Барселона" продаст титульные права на "Ноу Камп" и передаст деньги в фонд борьбы с коронавирусом

Camp Nou

The Board of Directors of “Barcelona” approved the transfer of title at the camp Nou for the period 2020/21 to Fund “Bars” to raise funds for investment in research projects carried out in Catalonia and worldwide, aimed at combating the consequences COVID – 19, said in a communique on the club’s official website.

We will add that Europe’s largest sports arena, containing 99 thousand spectators, not had a sponsor since its opening in 1957.

While the name of the sponsor of the stadium will retain the words “Nou camp” in the title, said the press service.

