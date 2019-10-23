Barcelona with Messi setting a record took the victory from Prague: video highlights of Champions League matches
Wednesday, October 23, on the football fields of Europe held eight games, completed the third round of the group stage of the Champions League. Together, the team “chop” each other “only” 24 goals. This is not a 30 (!) goals in matches Tuesday.
Group E
“Genk” (Belgium) — “Liverpool” (England) — 1:4 (Odei, 88 — Oxlade-Chamberlain, 2, 57, Manet, 77, Salah, 87).
Shortly before the meeting in Belgium the fans of “Liverpool” hung out in the stands obscene banner with the image of 24-year-old striker his team Divoka Origi, who started his career in “Genk”. On the “work of human hands” the Belgian, who scored in last season and in the semi-finals and the final of the Champions League, depicted alongside the Champions Cup and the Original holding in his hand… a huge penis.
Even before the starting whistle the stadium had noticed the banner and removed it from the stands. A representative of “Liverpool” hot on the trail commented on the incident: “the Banner is very offensive and inappropriate. We condemn its use in the game and made sure it was deleted. We will attempt to identify those responsible for bringing him to the stadium, and we will act accordingly”.
As for the meeting itself, the current winner of the Champions League after taking the lead already in the 2nd minute of the match, easily Doge former teammates Ruslan Malinovsky.
“Salzburg” (Austria) — “Napoli” (Italy) — 2:3 (Holan, 41, penalty, 72 — Mertens, 17, 64, Insigne, 73).
Belgian striker dries Mertens, a “double” which helped guests win on the pitch Salzburg, with 116 goals in the shirt of Napoli surpassed the achievement club legend Diego Maradona, distinguished 115 times (the record of the Naples club belongs to the Slovak Marek Hamšík — 121 goal).
Not to mention 19-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Holland, which after two punches against Napoli (another goal disallowed) with 6 goals led the race scorers in the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski from Bayern 5 goals from Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur FC), Myslava of Orsica (Dinamo Z.) Raheem Sterling (Manchester city) — 4.
Position of commands: 1. Napoli are 7 points; 2. Liverpool — 6; 3. Salzburg — 3; 4. Genk — 1.
Group F
“Inter” (Italy) — “Borussia” (Dortmund, Germany) — 2:0 (Martinez, 22, Candreva, 89). On 82 minutes, Martinez missed a penalty.
Slavia (Czech Republic) — Barcelona (Spain) — 1:2 (was Boril, 50 — Messi, 3, Olayinka, 57, own goal).
The leader of “Barcelona” Messi had a leg to success of Barca in Prague, became the first player in the history of the Champions League, scoring at least one goal in 15 (!) draws of the tournament. In addition, “Slavia” — now the 33rd club, the gates of which the Argentinian managed to score in the Champions League (the repetition of the record, which until today shared Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo).
Position of commands: 1. Barcelona — 7; 2. Borussia D. — 4; 3. “Inter” — 4; 4. “Slavia” is 1.
Group G
“Leipzig” (Germany) — Zenit (Russia) — 2:1 (Laimer, 49, Sabitzer, 59 — Rakitskiy, 25).
Goal-handsome ex-Ukraine defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy has not helped the leader of the championship of Russia to take away from Germany at least a draw. “Leipzig” after the break thanks to goals from the Laimer and Sabitzer turned everything on its head.
Benfica (Portugal) — Lyon (France) — 2:1 (Rafa Silva, 4, Pizzi, 86 — Depay, 70).
Position of commands: 1. “Leipzig” — 6; 2. Zenit — 4; 3. Lyon 4; 4. Benfica — 3.
Group N
“Lille” (France) — “Valencia” (Spain) — 1:1 (The Icon, 90+5 — Cheryshev, 63). On 84 minutes, removed, Duhabi (“Valencia”).
French “Lille” was saved from defeat in the final seconds, but failed to win the 14th (!) consecutive European Cup match.
“Ajax” (Netherlands) — “Chelsea” (England) — 0:1 (Batchwise, 86).
Position of commands: 1. Ajax — 6; 2. Chelsea — 6; 3. Valencia — 4; 4. Lille — 1.
Matches of the fourth round of the Champions League will be played on 5 and 6 November.
