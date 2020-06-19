Barcelona won the Neymar court for 44 million euros
Forward “Paris Saint-Germain” Neymar lost to Barcelona, the court in the case of the signature bonus, the press service of the Catalan club.
28-year-old ex-player of “Barcelona” demanded his former club 43.6 million euros. Neymar insisted that this money is put to him for a contract extension with the club in 2016. According to him, the club had to pay him a bonus, despite the transfer to PSG in 2017.
However, the court rejected the claim.
Thus at the end of the meeting it was decided that the Brazilian will have to pay Barcelona € 6.7 million.
The striker has the right to appeal the decision of the court.