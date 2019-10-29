Bared Breasts live: two models were banned for life from attending matches (18 photos, video)
American model Julie rose and Lauren summer’s bared breast during the match major League baseball (MLB) between “Washington Nationals” and “Houston Astros” (1:7).
In the midst of the fight the girls simultaneously lifted the tops and bared his chest that hit the lens of the cameraman. The baseball player was confused by this behavior of the girls, which he did not throw the ball (to see the girls in the video in the top left corner of the screen).
pic.twitter.com/zNfZRGeP8x 28 Oct 2019
It later emerged that the girl turned out to be Instagram models who posts in the network in a candid photo.
By the way, the next day after the incident, rose has published in Instagram a letter from MLB informing her that because of the actions in the stands before the girl as her friend, now banned for life from attending matches in the League. Beauties have charged that they violated the code of conduct for fans. But, judging by the photos in Instagram, they have more than one ban to violate can…
Photo Instagram
