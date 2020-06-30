Barely make ends meet: the poorest cities in different States
The new economic reality of reduced income and even poverty for many Americans are already too familiar in many parts of the United States. For decades small towns across the country have been ravaged by deindustrialization and loss of jobs. In these places, incomes are usually low, poverty high, and many residents depend on government assistance to meet basic needs. Edition of USA Today has collected a selection of the most poor cities in the United States.
In almost every state, even in relatively rich States, there is at least one city, where incomes are much lower than the national average. Analyzing the average annual income of more than 2600 cities, towns, villages and places mentioned in the census were identified as the poorest city in the state.
Were considered only the areas with populations from 1 000 to 25 000 people. To ensure accuracy were considered only those places where the margin of error for the population and the average income was less than 10%. All data on income, education, poverty and demographics are five-year estimates obtained in the survey conducted by the U.S. census Bureau in 2018.
One of the strongest correlations with income in the United States is education. According to the Bureau of labor statistics, Americans with a bachelor’s degree are much less likely to be unemployed than Americans with lower levels of education, and they earn 67% more than those with only a high school diploma. In the whole country, 31.5% of adults have a bachelor’s degree.
California: Orange Cove
- Average income: $25 660 (in the state of: $228 71)
- Poverty rate: 47.8 per cent (in the state of: 14,3%)
- Average home value: $129 000 (in state: $475 900)
- Population: 9 564
Orange Cove is a small town with a population of approximately 9 600 people. The typical family here earns only $25 660 a year, which is about one third of average household income in the state in the amount of $71 228 and less than half the national average of $60 293.
Florida: Avon Park
- Average income: $675 30 (in the state: $53 267)
- Poverty level: 33% (in the state of: 14,8%)
- Average home value: $68 400 (in state: $196 800)
- Population: 10 386
Avon Park is the poorest city in Florida and one of the poorest cities in the United States. A city located in the center of the state, it is home to about 10,000 people, the average household income here is just $30 675, which is significantly below the average statewide of $53 267, and is about half the national average income. In addition, almost one third of the inhabitants of the region live below the poverty line, more than double the poverty level in the state and in the country.
The cost of real estate in Avon Park reflects the low incomes of the area. A typical house in the area costs only $68 400 — that’s less than half the cost of a typical home in the state of $196 800.
Illinois: Rudkhaus
- Average income: $335 32 (in the state of: $63 575)
- Poverty rate: 22.3 percent (in the state of: 13.1 per cent)
- Average home value: $47 600 (in state: $187 200)
- Population: 1 792
Most families in the small Western town of Illinois Rudkhaus make less than $33 000 per year. Meanwhile, the majority of households in the state, in General, earn more than $63,000 per year. With a low average family income in Rudkhaus concentration of poverty is much higher than the average. The poverty level in the city is 22.3%, significantly above both the level of poverty in the state is 13.1% and the U.S. level at 14.1%.
New Jersey: Crestwood Village
- Average household income: $28 708 (in state: $79 363)
- Poverty level: 10.4% (in the state of: 10.4 percent)
- Average home value: $72 700 (in state: $327 900)
- Population: 8 164
Despite the fact that in new Jersey are areas with low income, including Atlantic city and Camden, Crestwood village is the poorest city in the state with a population of less than 25,000 people. The typical family in Crestwood village earns only $28 708 per year, which is much less than half the average income in state $79 363.
In Crestwood village, the poverty rate is 10.4%, which corresponds to the level of poverty in new Jersey.
New York: New Square
- Average income: $23 578 (in-state: $323 65)
- Poverty rate: 63,3% (in the state of: 14,6%)
- Average home value: $376 400 (in state: $302 200)
- Population: 8 133
New Square — a Jewish village of Hasidic Jews is located in Rockland County, approximately 25 miles (40 km) North of Midtown Manhattan. According to the census Bureau, the typical family in this village earns only $23 578 per year, which is the smallest of all of a similar size in the state of new York and less than half the average household income in the state in the amount of $65 323.
Despite the low income, the typical house in new Square is $376 400 — much more than the average home value in the state $302 200.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 80
[name] => United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ssha
)
USA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13514
[name] => city
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => gorod
)
the city
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16382
[name] => the poorest
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => samye-bednye
)
the бедныеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark