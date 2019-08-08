Bari Alibasov has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the Mole
Russian producer Bari Alibasov, drunk a tool for cleaning pipes and then lapsed into a coma, is suing the manufacturer of “Mole” and a hypermarket that sold the product.
As reported by telegrams-channel “360”, his lawyer has prepared a statement of claim at 150 pages. The producer wants to obtain from companies 100 million roubles, damages their health Alibasov was estimated at 85 million, and non — pecuniary damage-15 million rubles.
The defense will insist that manufacturers use for chemical packaging resembling food, and do not establish on the bottles blocking the tube, not giving open tool children or the elderly.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Bari Alibasov, convicted of staging his poisoning by a liquid for rinsing of pipes, passed the test on the lie detector.
