Bari Alibasov responded to the rumors about the re-enactment of the poisoning
Producer Bari Alibasov to finally end the rumors about the re-enactment of the poisoning, published medical documents. The extract from his medical record confirms that the patient stayed 13 days in the intensive care unit of the Moscow research Institute of emergency care. Sklifosofsky.
Diagnosis Alibasova, sounds like a “chemical burn of the mucosa of the oropharynx, esophagus and stomach.” The defeat of the esophagus, the doctors were rated as the third-fourth degree, the stomach has suffered a second-degree burn. Cause of burn was caustic alkaline liquid “Mole” — a producer managed to take a SIP from the bottle.
Photo extracts from medical records did PR Director Alibasov Vadim Gorjanci.
Recall that the 72-year-old Bari Alibasov 6 Jun accidentally drank liquid for rinsing of pipes and was hospitalized. The victim for five days ushered in medication sleep. Condition doctors assessed as serious. There was even a rumor of the death of the patient. However, the producer came out of the coma, he was discharged from the hospital and preparing for rehabilitation.
The rumors about the re-enactment of the ailments appeared after a video in which Alibasov at the doorstep arguing with a team of doctors and police.
