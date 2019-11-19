Bari Alibasov was severely beaten because of a woman (video)
Bari Alibasov Jr., who was recently beaten up in the program “really”, again became the victim of an attack.
This time Bari Jr. gets in on air of transfer “Let speak”. By the way, got Alibasova from the same person — the brother of his wife Violetta Grishina.
Ilya Grishin could not hear Alibasov humiliates his sister. “You got a little last time? You yourself in the mirror? You are not a man! Enough to throw sister mud. I hate you! Better give up daughter”, he shouted and lashed out at Bari.
The guards dragged Grishina. Alibasov there were no serious injuries.
Recall that recently hit in the face got and father of Bari Alibasov as a senior. The producer tried to lay on the floor nice journalist, and she struck him with a microphone.
