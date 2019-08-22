Barry Alibasov hit the daughter of his wife Fedoseeva-Shukshina: named for the reason
Wife Bari Alibasov, the actress Lydia Fedoseyev-Shukshin in the night of August 22 was transported to a Moscow clinic after she became ill during a holiday in Bulgaria. About it writes RIA Novosti.
It is reported that in connection with the incident, the family has been a new scandal between the producer and the daughter of actress Olga. So, initially, the media appeared information that Fedoseeva-Shukshina suffered a heart attack, but entourage gave a rebuttal.
“The deterioration in the health of Lydia Nikolaevna occurred on Sunday. As it turned out, against the background of increasing sugar and the increase of the pressure, she suffered a stroke. When that happened, the Bulgarian health insurance policy she had. With medical assistance in the beginning there is a problem, but then everything is organized. Tonight it was transported to Moscow. The organization took her daughter, Maria Shukshina. Now she is in the hospital, her condition stabilized, “—said the PR Manager Vadim Gorjanci.
The refutation was written on his page in Instagram Maria Shukshina.
“As he climbed another noise in the tabloids, and I endlessly call journalists want time to calm everyone down: no heart murmur, mother right, I’m here, alive and healthy, which is what all desire“, — she wrote.
The party remained and Bari Alibasov. In the deterioration of producer wife accused the daughter Fedoseeva-Shukshina Olga, saying that she brought Lydia to a hospital bed. As you know, they had a bad relationship lately.
“Still, with their vile messages of Olga Shukshina once again brought mother Lydia Nikolaevna to clinical condition. Straight from the airport had to take her to a military hospital. To the hospital Lida accompanied her daughter Mary and grandson Makar. To see his daughter Olga Lidia refused”, — he wrote.
Recall that Barry Alibasov and the legend of the Soviet cinema Lydia Fedoseyev-Shukshin got married in 2018.
As previously reported “FACTS” in June 2019 Russian producer Barry Alibasov poisoned with tool for cleaning pipes. Him in serious condition, was urgently hospitalized in Moscow. After this half a month, information appeared that Lydia was hospitalized after an asthma attack.
