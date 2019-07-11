Barry storm intensifies, threatening Louisiana’s widespread flooding. PHOTO. VIDEO
The storm may intensify to a hurricane to come ashore in Louisiana on Saturday, raising the water level in the Mississippi river to the edges of the levees in New Orleans.
Currently a severe storm flooded city streets and paralyzed traffic on Wednesday, July 10.
At 11 am Eastern time the steady winds Barry reached 40 miles (64,37 km) per hour, and the storm was moving at a speed of 5 miles (8 km) per hour.
It is expected that on Saturday the storm will reach hurricane strength and come ashore along the coast of Louisiana.
A dangerous storm that is expected to become the first hurricane in the U.S. this year, enhanced, causing heavy rain and turning the streets into the lake.
As of Thursday morning, the tropical system is still concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico.
Maximum sustained winds of 35 miles (56,32 km) per hour, was moving towards the States on the Gulf coast.
If they will grow up to 39 miles (62,76) per hour, the system will officially begin to consider tropical storm Barry. But by the time when he will come ashore — perhaps on Saturday in Louisiana – probably it will grow to a hurricane with winds exceeding 74 miles (119 km) per hour.
Even worse, if the storm slows down its movement, to hover over the same places for a long time. Heavy rainfall can cause widespread flooding.
Thursday, July 11, in Grand Isle, Louisiana, mayor and city Council issued a resolution on total evacuation.
“We expect that the total precipitation can range from 6 to 10 inches (15-25 cm)”, — reads the statement of the officials.
“We may face an unusual wave surges that are above 3 feet (0.9 m) above the ground,” — said in a statement.
Heavy rains and floods
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Western Florida are under threat of heavy precipitation.
The flooding in New Orleans Wednesday, July 10, reminiscent of the floods that shocked the city during a rain in August 2017. This flood has revealed serious problems at the Agency, which oversees the street drainage. This led to a reshuffle in the Council of New Orleans and demanded serious repair work.
The Council stated that 118 out of 120 drainage pumps are working and that the Agency is fully staffed. But the Director of the Agency said that heavy rain in such a short time could flood any drainage system.
In New Orleans streets into a small, quick river, which overturned trash cans. The water came up to the door of many machines.
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency and said National guard troops and high-altitude vehicles will be placed throughout the state in anticipation of more heavy rain.
According to forecasters, on Monday in Louisiana may fall up to 12 inches (30.48 cm) of precipitation, and in isolated areas up to 18 inches (45.72 per cm).
According to officials, the ongoing rain may increase the level of water in the rising Mississippi river to dangerous places of the levees protecting New Orleans.
“We are confident that the dams are in good condition. Much attention is paid to the growth of the water level,” — said the press Secretary Ricky boyett.
In preparation for the onslaught of the disaster, officials from Louisiana have started to close the gateways. The representative of Antoine Harris reported that the office of flood protection in Southeast Louisiana about 250 gateways.
Expected by Friday, will be closed more than 200 gateway New Orleans and Saint Bernard.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the residents to get ready and have a backup plan.
“Start to prepare your property, your materials, your communication with the members of your family,” said Abbott.
This storm could affect gas prices
Even if you live far from the coast, you can still suffer from the storm, in terms of gas prices.
A tropical system has intensified near many oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
Companies have evacuated employees with 15 production platforms and four rigs.
Unlike drilling rigs which typically move from location to location, production facilities remain in the same place throughout the project.
And even for a few days before the release of the storm in the land American oil rose in price above $ 60 per barrel amid concerns that a storm system could disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.