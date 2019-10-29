Bartender from Missouri, received a lottery ticket instead of a tip and I won $50 thousand
The girl-bartender from Missouri, was very lucky when she got a Powerball ticket as a tip from one of his regular customers — it made her $ 50,000 richer.
“Two weeks ago, Taylor Russy got a ticket Powerball from one of my “regular customers” at the bar, Bleachers Bar and Franks in the city O Fallon in Missouri,” writes Fox News.
The bartender said that this man, who prefers to remain anonymous, occasionally buys lottery tickets for those who are in the sports bar, especially in special circumstances, for example, during large jackpots.
“One of the regulars from time to time buys the rest of the lottery tickets, especially when the stakes are high,” said Rassi.
She received the ticket as a tip on 19 October and was flabbergasted from the lottery terminal the next day that one of the tickets will give its owner a large amount.
“I asked the guys who won all the money and didn’t tell anyone?”, — she recalls.
It turned out that she won Rassi.
According to the Agency, her ticket matched 4 of 5 numbers drawn last Saturday.
County of St. Charles (where the bar is located), apparently, is a great place for fans to try their luck. According to KMOV, the players won district in the Missouri lottery more than $47,9 million for the last financial year.