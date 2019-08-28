Baseball bat vs bear: family from Colorado had miraculously fought off the predator
On Monday evening, August 26, in rural Jefferson County, in the state of Colorado, the incident occurred. Family found in his kitchen two bears eating a piece of bread.
Animals got into the house through the door. A couple, including 71-year-old man, went to the kitchen to investigate the noise, and saw the bears.
The man hit the animal, and the wife attacked him with a baseball bat until both the bear ran out through the door.
The woman was not injured and the man suffered scratches and cuts on the face and hands.
The law of the state of Colorado parks and wildlife says that the bear needs to be put down if he attacked the man. The female bear was found and euthanized. But her cub was not found.
Bears are particularly active this time of year as they try to eat as much food as possible before winter hibernation, say the defenders of wildlife.