“Basic instinct” Dasha Astafyeva: the singer has released an alluring video
Popular Ukrainian actress and singer Dasha Astafieva, appeared recently in the Kyiv metro, has released a new lyrical track “Basic instinct” and submitted it to visual interpretation. well-known businessman and singer Emin.
This video is not like the previous work Dasha: neon urban, inspired by the aesthetics of Gaspar noé, ripped the footage and film blur. She appeared in the classic heroines of Italian films of the 70s. In the new video of Dasha emphasizes her femininity and sexuality.
The Director of the video was a young fashion experimenter Ivan Hood. And as a Director of photography made by the photographer Jaroslav Bugaev, known for his collaborations with top Ukrainian designers.
“It so happened that during the work on this lyric video, I got to know and collaborate with everyone who I had “plans”. Already becoming the norm, something I completely trust the talent of youth and not a bit sorry about it”, — tells Dasha Astafieva.
