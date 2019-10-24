Basketball “Brooklyn” set a nice record in the NBA (video)
Point guard “Brooklyn nets” Kyrie Irving made his debut for his new team in the first round match of the regular NBA championship against “Minnesota Timberwolves”, and in the first match set a record for the League.
27-year-old American spending 38 minutes on the court, scored 50 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, gave 7 assists and made one block-shot.
50 points Kyrie became a record score in the NBA like basketball player, who made his debut for his new team.
Prior to this the best in this regard was Kiki Vandeweghe, who in 1984 managed to score 47 points.
It is noteworthy that such a phenomenal performance of world champion 2014 team USA has not helped “Brooklyn” to beat Minnesota. Match main time ended in a draw (115:115), and overtime won the “Timberwolves” 12:11.