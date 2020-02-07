Basketball “Milwaukee” repeated the unique feat of NBA legends (video)
Giannis Adetokunbo
Forward “Milwaukee Bucks” Giannis Adetokumbo 35 minutes spent on the court scored 36 points, 20 rebounds and 6 assists in a match with “Philadelphia Seventy sixers” (112:101).
As according to Twitter, the NBA, the 25-year-old player of the national team of Greece became the second player in the history of the Association, who managed to score at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in five games in a row.
This achievement also conquer the legendary player, Wilt Chamberlain.