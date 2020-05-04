Basketball national team of Ukraine has become the MVP of the Euroleague season
Alina Yagupov
Ukraine team captain and forward “Fenerbahce” Alina Yagupov was recognized as the most valuable player of the women’s Euroleague season, the press service of the International basketball Federation (FIBA).
With Yagupov for the title competed Belgian Emma Massaman UMMC (Ekaterinburg) and American Alyssa Thomas of USK Praha.
In the vote was attended by coaches, fans and sports journalists.
Alina this season’s super League in average per match scored 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds did and gave 5.5 transmission. At the same time, Yagupov was operating with 50% of shots from the game.
Note that fenerbahçe won their group of the Euroleague, but the season was finished after the first match in the playoffs.
We will remind, the captain of Ukraine national team also got into the symbolic team of the Euroleague season.