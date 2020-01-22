Basketball player Houston has repeated a unique record in the NBA
Russell Westbrook (in the air)
On the eve of point guard, “Houston rockets” Russell Westbrook scored a triple-double in the match of the regular NBA championship against his former team “Oklahoma city thunder” (107:112) and became the second player in League history, gaining a double-digit figure in three performance in games against each team in the tournament.
In the match against Oklahoma Westbrook scored 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, for it is the 146th triple-double in his career.
The first who managed to make a triple double in games against each team the NBA was LeBron James. Forward the Lakers issued this achievement in November 2019, in the match against Oklahoma.