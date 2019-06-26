Basketball player showed incredible ingenuity and pulled out a losing game (video)

June 26, 2019

In the match of the championship of Brazil basketball team “Vasco da Gama” for 6 seconds before the end of the fight lost to opponents of “Bauru” 3 points (100:103) and shot two free throws.

The situation looked for the team from Rio de Janeiro hopeless.

However, the attacking defender of the “Vasco” Duda Machado showed resourcefulness and ingenuity. Duda all calculated with a precision of millimeters and seconds, and decided the outcome of the match.

