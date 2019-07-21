Bath can bring both benefit and harm
To the bath was useful to attend it should be with the mind, say doctors. Bath is contraindicated in some diseases, but it can harm healthy people.
A visit to the baths, if you allow the body, can be a very rewarding experience. According to the doctor Oleg Kakurina, lovers baths can boast strong immunity and better protection against infections.
But relaxing in the bath can also cause serious harm to the body, the doctor warned. One of the most common complications that occur in connection with the bathhouse, is heat stroke.
“The main signs of heat stroke – dizziness, feeling of heaviness in the head, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat, irregular breathing, feeling of shortage of air,” — said Oleg Kakurin about the symptoms disorders.
The specialist added: similar symptoms can occur in humans and in stroke — heat stroke is characterized, among other things, the presence of high temperature.
The doctor also gave advice on the organization of assistance to victims of heatstroke:
- to move to a cooler place;
- to put, a pillow under the head;
- cooling the head and body with towels and sheets soaked with cold water;
- in the presence of consciousness to give a hearty drink;
- to call an ambulance.
Oleg Kakurin recalled that to go to the sauna you can’t have people with certain diseases, among which are hypertension, mental illness, chronic inflammation, cancer, epilepsy.