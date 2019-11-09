“Bavaria” – “Borussia” (Dortmund) — 4:0: online video goals of the supermatch Bundesliga
On Saturday, November 9 in Munich at the “Allianz arena” is the Central match of the 11th round of the Bundesliga (the top division of the Bundesliga) between FC Bayern münchen and Borussia Dortmund.
In the middle of the week both teams played successfully in the Champions League. Bayern, under the leadership of Hans-Dieter flick, who is temporarily acting head coach after the retirement of Niko Kovac, has beaten on the home field Greek “an Olympiakos” (2:0) and secured a spot in the playoffs. But Dortmund took revenge against inter (3:2) for the defeat two weeks ago and climbed to second place in the standings.
As for the Bundesliga, the Borussia Dortmund with 19 points occupies the second place after the team from mönchengladbach three points, and Bayern is just behind “black and yellow” at a distance of one point.
1:0 Lewandowski (17 min.)
2:0 Gnabry (47 min.)
3:0 Lewandowski (76th min.)
4:0 Alcantara (80 min.)
