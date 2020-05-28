“Bavaria” for the first time in history would celebrate the victory in the Bundesliga: a ban from the mayor of Munich
May 28, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
And Guardiola is no longer the “Bavaria” and the parade will not be – the balcony of the town Hall remained unclaimed
The Munich “Bavaria” for the first time in its history will not be able to hold the traditional celebration in the occasion of the conquest of the title in the Bundesliga, according to Bild.
The celebration was banned by the mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter the pandemic coronavirus.
They scored 64 points after 28 games and ranked first in the standings of the Bundesliga, ahead of nearest competitor in the face Borussia Dortmund on 7 points.
Recall that the Bundesliga has become the first among leading European leagues tournament matches which were resumed after the quarantine.