“Bavaria” in London, beaten finalist in last season’s seven (!) goals: video highlights from matches
On Tuesday, October 1, on the football fields of the Old world took place eight games of the second round group stage of the Champions League, in which opponents have scored in gate each other 28 (!) goals. Seven of them entered the gates of the finalists last season — Tottenham.
Group A
“Real” (Spain) — “Brugge” (Belgium) 2:2 (Ramos, 55, Casemiro, 85 — Bonaventure, 9, 39). On 84 minutes, removed Vormer (club Brugge).
At once, a 13-time winner of the Champions Cup real Madrid was defeated in two consecutive European away games (last season Ajax — 4:1, and in the current PSG 3:0). Therefore, the meeting with the offender Dynamo “Bruges”, in which they played the whole match Ukraine defender Eduard Sobol, the team of Zinedine Zidane went out with a particular mindset and in the first half… we conceded two goals from former player of “Dawn” Dennis Bonaventure.
After the break, they returned to life, but the most that could be done is after a precise head shots of Sergio Ramos and Casemiro (in the majority) to escape from a third consecutive defeat in Europe.
By the way, captain of real Madrid Sergio Ramos held this evening 120th match in the tournament and repeated the record of his former teammate Roberto Carlos on the number of matches in the Champions League among the defenders (this marker was subjected to 13 players).
At the same time Ramos scored the 12th goal in the tournament and among the defenders now concede on this indicator in the Champions League, only the defensive player of Barcelona Gerard Piqué (14) and also former players of real Madrid, Ivan Helguera (15) and Roberto Carlos (16).
“Galatasaray” (Turkey) — “The Bet Of Sen-ZHERMEN” (France) — 0:1 (Icardi, 52).
(Zapata, 28 — Moraes, 41 Solomon, 90+5). On 16 minutes, Iličić (Atalanta) missed a penalty.
Manchester City (England) — “Dynamo” (Croatia) — 2:0 (Stirling, 66, Foden, 90+5).
If football was decided statistics, guests from Zagreb did not worth to be on the field of stadium “the Etihad”. It was enough to recall that in the last four European home games Manchester city have scored 19 (!) goals and liabilities Dynamo — no wins in 12 away games of the group stage of the tournament.
But in the match where the player of the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko, was not even in the application of “my Teams”, the team of Josep Guardiola has faced Croatian intransigence (who forgot Dynamo in the first round defeated “Atalanta” — 4:0) and with great difficulty got the victory.
By the way, for the first time in six years in the starting lineup, “Manchester city” was not a single (!) Englishman (the last time it happened in 2013, when the “citizens” was a bit of CSKA — 5:2). Ironically, both goals were scored by the substitute guys with British passports — sterling and Foden.
Position of commands: 1. MS — 6; 2. “Shakhtar” — 3; 3. “Dinamo” — 3; 4. Atalanta — 0.
Group D
“Juventus” (Italy) — “Bayer” (Germany) — 3:0 (Higuain, 17, Bernardeschi, 62, Cristiano Ronaldo, 89).
Leader Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo found the net with a goal before the final whistle, did Bayer 33rd club that he scored in the Champions League, and repeated the achievement the ex-striker “real” Raul (Messi is a 32 “victim” in the Champions League).
“The Locomotive” (Russia) — “Atletiko” (Spain) — 0:2 (João Feliz, 48, Thomas, 58).
While the author of one of goals, who brought atlético the win in Moscow, Thomas Party was located in the capital of Russia, in the house of Ganz in the suburbs of Madrid gets robbed. Were in the mansion, the housekeeper was not injured, but the criminals took out a large sum of cash and jewelry.
The home invasion Partee was another in the list of the recent increase in crimes against football players in Spain. A few months robberies have been home Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vasquez, ISCO, Raphael Varane, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Jordi Alba, Casimero and others.
Position of commands: 1. Atlético — 4; 3. Juventus — 4; 3. “Locomotive” — 3; 4. “Bayer” — 0.
Eight more fights — “Genk” — “Napoli”, “Liverpool” — “Salzburg” (group E), “Slavia” — “Borussia” D., “Barcelona” — “inter” (group F), “Zenit” — “Benfica”, “Leipzig” — “lion” (group G), “Valencia” — “the Ajax” and “Lille” — “Chelsea” (group H) — will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Photo Getty Images
