“Bavaria” in the jubilee times won the Bundesliga
June 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Solvents “Golden” goal, Jerome Boateng and Robert Lewandowski
In the framework of the 32nd round of the Bundesliga Bayern Munich held at the stadium “Weserstadion” in Bremen turned out to be a Golden match.
Thanks to the only goal Robert Lewandowski scored a pole under the end of the first half after a precise transfer of Jerome Boateng, Bayern defeated Werder – 1:0, and the eighth time in a row, and the 30th in its history became the champion of the Bundesliga.