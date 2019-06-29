Bay leaf affects male potency
Doctors recommend taking a long bath in water infused with Bay leaf.
The problem of male potency is found not only after 40 years, but in an earlier age. Blame stress, bad habits and poor diet. In the first place to begin to deal with this problem, you must consult a doctor. However, if the problems with potency not often, you can use folk remedies as prevention.
Doctors recommend that men who have problems with potency, to use for its solution a Bay leaf. Baths with the addition of this infusion help to increase male power. To achieve a positive result, you need to boil 50 g Bay leaf in 1 liter of water to run a bath and pour back the infusion. Then take a bath for four hours.
Doctors say that such effects on the body benefits not only for potency but for the condition of the skin in General. “Laurel bath” effect on male potency as a crane.