Bay your to other people’s fear: scored a wonder own goal from midfield (video)

Crazy beauty of the game was scored in the championship match between the Brazilian “Atletico Mineiro” and “Fortaleza”. That’s just the catch all that flew “round”… into his own net.

At the very beginning of the match, their midfielder Juninho (pictured in the header) decided to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper with another half of the field, but not calculated the force and as a result the ball flew over the head of the goalkeeper and flew into the net.

After a few minutes, “Fortaleza” missed the second goal from the penalty spot, and it seemed that the game for them is over. But the visitors showed character and were able to bring the match to a draw — 2:2, and one of the balls already in the wrong goal scored just Juninho, having realized a penalty.

