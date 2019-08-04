Bayern and Dortmund played the German super Cup (video)
In Germany in Dortmund in the super Cup clash between champion and Cup winner of the country “Bavaria” and Vice-champion of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund.
Victory in the next “Der Klassiker” – main Derby country won the masters and the sixth time won the title.
It should be noted that Dortmund has been quite active in summer transfer campaign, at a cost of 127,5 million euros, brought back from Bayern Munich for € 30.5 million mats Hummels, bought at Hoffenheim for € 25.5 million left-back Nico Schulz, for the same amount acquired from his team-mates mönchengladbach attacking midfielder Torgan Azar and implemented from Bayer Leverkusen transfer Julian Brandt (25 million euros). Also “bumblebees” for 21 million euros bought from Barcelona right on Paco Alcacer.
Bayern’s campaign was much more modest – a Frenchman Lucas hernández for € 30 million came from atlético, his compatriot Benjamin Pavard from “Stuttgart” at a cost of 35 million euros, also at the “Hamburg” was bought by Jean-FET ARPA (€3 million). Total, Bayern have spent in the offseason, only 68 million
Match on “Signal Iduna Park” seem very equal with a slight advantage to Borussia.
In the second half Alcácer transformed into a goal of the efforts of Jadon Sancho 1:0. And after the 21st minute the Englishman made a counterattack “bumblebee” 2:0.
Thus, the team broke the hegemony of the Bavarians, three years in a row winning the super bowl, and two of the three wins were obtained just in the confrontation with the principal rival.