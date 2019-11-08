Bayern and Mourinho spent the first phase of the negotiations, media
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho talks with the Munich “Bavaria”, reports “Sport-Express”.
The Portuguese Manager wants to sign a contract for a period up to 2022. At the moment, the leadership of the German club took a break for reflection after the first meeting, clarifies the issue.
The final decision for Mourinho will be submitted during or after matches of national teams.
Recall that Bayern Munich dismissed head coach Niko Kovac after the defeat of the team in the Bundesliga from the Frankfurt “Eintracht” (1:5).
In addition to Mourinho, in the short list of the Bavarians was listed by professionals such as Massimiliano Allegri, Erik ten hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Arsene Wenger.
At the moment Bayern is located on the 4th place in the standings, behind leaders Borussia (Moenchengladbach) on 4 points.
In the nearest weekend, Bayern in the framework of the 11th round of the championship of Germany take principal rivals of Borussia Dortmund.