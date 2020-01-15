Bayern earn half a billion euros for a new contract with Audi – media
The Munich “Bavaria” on its official website announced the renewal of the agreement with my sponsor – a major German automotive company Audi.
The contract runs until 2029.
According to Bild, longtime German champion the last 7 years will receive over a 10-year contract period 500 million euros.
Note that the club and company have been cooperating for 17 years.
Recall, the automotive company has its own pre-season tournament, the Audi Cup, which regularly performs the Bavarian club. It is held at the Munich “Allianz Arena”.
We will add that in addition to Audi, Bayern Munich also cooperates with the mobile phone company T-Mobile.
On a winter vacation they are gone, taking third place in the standings in the Bundesliga behind leaders RB Leipzig on 4 points.