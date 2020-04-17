Bayern fined one of his players for what he came to train at McLaren
Kingsley Coman and his white “Swan”
Midfielder Munich “Bavaria” Kingsley Coman will be fined by the club for violation of the sponsorship agreement with Audi, according to Bild.
23-year-old Vice-champion of Europe in the national team of France came to train at McLaren, and not on the club Audi.
Note that the Bayern in January extended their 17-year sponsorship agreement with Audi until 2029. The German club will receive for this period is € 500 million.
The Frenchman apologized to the club.
“I would like to apologize to the club and Audi that did not attend training on the company car. The cause was damage to the mirrors on my Audi. I admit my guilt, my mistake”, – quotes the football player The Sun.
Team this season, took part in 15 matches of the championship of Germany in which he scored 2 goals and gave one assist.