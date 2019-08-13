Bayern increased the Vice-world champion, who was recently robbed (photo)
The strongest club in Germany, Bayern have announced the transfer on loan of Vice world champion in the Croatian national team midfielder of “inter” Ivan Perisic, who was recently robbed in Italy. The agreement is for one season, but the German giants have the possibility of redemption 30-year-old footballer.
According to unofficial information, the rent Bayern will pay € 5 million and buy players for 20 million
“I am very happy to return to Germany. “Bavaria” — one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We want to succeed not only in the championship and the German Cup but in the Champions League”, — quotes Ivan Perisic , the press service of the Munich club.
Ivan Perisic with the famous ex-players of Bayern Hassan Salihamidzic and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Recall that before transition in “inter” in 2015, the Croatian played in Germany for Borussia Dortmund (won the championship and the French Cup in 2012) and Wolfsburg (the German Cup in 2015). Also on the bill perišić 82 games and 23 goals in the national team of Croatia.
