Bayern made a tempting offer for Shakhtar’s defender
Dodo
Full-back of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Dodo can move to the German Bundesliga, where his services are interested in “Bavaria”.
The management of the Munich club have already made contact with the miners to discuss the potential transfer of 21-year-old footballer, according to isport.ua referring to the Brazilian version of the publication Goal.com.
According to the source, Bayern have offered Shakhtar’s € 25 million for Dodo, but “miners” do not want to let the Brazilian in less than 30 million euros.
Recall that the Donetsk Brazilian cost the club 2 million euros in January 2018.
This season, the Dodo under the leadership of new coach Luis Castro has played for the Pitmen’s 17 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and gave three assists.
Previously, the Dodo has been listed as the most promising players by UEFA.