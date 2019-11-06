Bayern – Olympiakos: online video goals of the match of the Champions League
Wednesday, 6 November, in Munich, the handsome man-stadium “Allianz arena”, capable of containing slightly more than 75 thousand spectators will be the match of the 4th round of the group stage of the Champions League in the group in between the local “Bavaria” and the Greek Olympiakos. Start at 19:55, Kyiv time.
Two weeks ago in Piraeus, guests in a meaningful match has achieved a difficult victory — 3:2 (Lewandowski, 34, 62, Tolisso, 75 al — Arabi, 23, Guilherme, 79). Having a hundred percent record after three rounds, they are almost guaranteed their place in the playoffs.
But in the domestic arena “Bavaria” not everything goes smoothly. After the triumph in Greece they minimally defeated the “Union” (2:1) and in the Bundesliga, “Bochum” (2:1) in the 1/16 finals of the German Cup, and was then mercilessly beats away “Eintracht” (1:5) that cost a specialist of the Croatian Niko Kovac designated head coach. The upcoming game in this role debuts 54-year-old Hans-Dieter flick, from 1985 to 1990, spent in the composition of the “Bavaria” more than a hundred matches.
As for Olympiakos, the both deflected shots into their lead in the Greek League. In the two matches that followed a Champions League match against Bayern, the team of Pedro Martins beat AEK Athens (2-0) and draw against Xanthi (0:0), ahead of their closest rivals, the defending champion, PAOK, two points.
