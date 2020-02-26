Bayern repeated the record of Barcelona and real Madrid in the Champions League (video)
On the eve of the match of 1/8 final of League of Champions “Bavaria” beat away Chelsea 3:0.
This victory of the Bavarians became their seventh in a row in this season’s competition. Thus, Bayern became only the third team in the history of the Champions League, which won its first 7 games of the season, after Barcelona in 2002/03 and real Madrid in 2014/15 season years.
However, this statistic cannot delight children of Hans-Dieter flick – not “blaugranas” or “Blancos” in their record-breaking seasons have not won the trophy.