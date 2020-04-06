Bayern resumed training, despite quarantine (photos)
April 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
At the training camp of Bayern Munich on Seminarstrasse was the first training the Champions of Germany seven years after the team went into quarantine, pandemic coronavirus.
As the press service of the club, 21 players were involved in small groups, maximum 5 people, and kept a safe distance from each other.
We will remind, Bayern March 20 introduced mandatory home quarantine for two weeks.
Let us add that the German League may be resumed 2 or may 9 and be completed before 30 June, according to Bild. Bundesliga monitors the situation in the country and in teams.
Robert Lewandowski