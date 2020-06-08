Bayern set a new goalscoring record in the Bundesliga, and the player Bayer Leverkusen, became the youngest scorer
June 8, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski celebrate the 4th in the match and 90th season in the goal for Bayern
In the framework of the 30th round of the championship of Germany “Bavaria” in Leverkusen won a victory over “Bayer” with the score 4:2.
Thus, after this game, the players, the Munich team was 90 goals in 30 games of the season, which is a new record for the German Bundesliga.
Note that in the duel with “BayArena”, in addition to the record of Thomas Muller, also a new achievement established attacking midfielder owners Florian Wirtz (17 years and 34 days), becoming the youngest player to have scored in the championship of Germany.