BBC: the beginning of the season of Formula 1 was postponed due to coronavirus
Racing series, Formula 1 has canceled the Grand Prix of Australia, which was to start today, March 12.
It is reported BBC with reference to its sources. Official confirmation from the FIA and Liberty Media no.
A few hours before one team – McLaren – has announced that he withdraws from the Grand Prix due to the coronavirus, which revealed her employee.
“CEO of McLaren Zach brown and team principal Andreas Seidl said that the FIA and promoters Formula 1. The decision was made not only for the care of the staff and partners of the McLaren team, but competing teams, fans and other representatives of the Formula 1”, – said in a McLaren statement.
Earlier, Formula 1 has decided to postpone the Grand Prix of China (April 19), and the Grand Prix of Bahrain (March 22) to spend without spectators.