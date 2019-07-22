BDSM mask and bare chest: Irina Shayk appeared in sexual images (photos)
Supermodel Irina Shayk after break-up with Bradley Cooper blew up the network’s more risqué pictures. The beauty starred in a saucy photo shoot, exposing his chest. New provocative footage of the star has published on his page in Instagram. Irina in sexy images, posing in the cabin of a luxury car. From the clothes on the model — only a tiny bikini, transparent tights and short leather jacket.
She also starred in spicy photo shoot with my colleague, the angel of “Victoria’s Secret Adriana Lima. Beauty appeared in a Frank BDSM sessions, leather masks, spiked, Frank, transparent outfits, exposing her Breasts and sexy lingerie.
In these images of the supermodel appeared for a glossy magazine Vogue Spain. “Just us,” — wrote under a photo of Irina Shayk.
We will remind, Irina Shayk parted ways with actor Bradley Cooper after four years of relationship. The pair managed to agree on a joint parenting of their two year old daughter Leia. The reason for the divorce is called a novel Cooper with Lady Gaga, with whom he starred in the movie “a Star is born”. Say, the singer have already moved into the mansion of the beloved in Los Angeles. Also a possible reason for the divorce is called a complicated relationship with Irina Shayk with her mother husband.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter