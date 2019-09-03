Be careful, fast food: French fries and chips caused blindness in a teenager
Experts warn against a careless approach to the food after a British teenager lost his eyesight.
After completing elementary school the guy in question only ate French fries, chips and white bread. Only occasionally he added to his diet of ham or sausage.
Studies have shown that the guy — a deficiency of vitamins in the body, and severe malnutrition.
The teenager, whose name was not disclosed, visited the doctor when he was 14 years old — he felt the fatigue and lack of energy. Then he was diagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency and was advised to use food supplements. However, the guy in the future has not adhered to proper diet.
Three years later he was taken to the eye clinic in Bristol because of progressive loss of vision.
Dr. Deniz Atan, which was engaged in the treatment of the guy, says: “His daily food was the portion of fries. He also regularly ate chips, sometimes ham and white bread. And generally did not use vegetables and fruits”.
“He explained that he couldn’t stand certain types of food, so French fries and chips was really the only thing he wanted, and the only thing he felt he could have”.
Ms. Athan, together with colleagues came to the conclusion that the guy is a serious deficiency of vitamin B12 and other important vitamins and minerals — particularly copper, selenium and vitamin D.
At the same time, the teenager was neither overweight nor excessive thinness.
“His bones do not have enough minerals, which is really quite shocking for a guy his age.”
The sight of the guy in the end deteriorated to the point that matches the criteria that allowed us to register him as blind.
“He’s blind spots, he can’t control the car and it will be very difficult to read, watch television or recognize faces”.
In this case, the guy can still walk without assistance, thanks to peripheral vision.
The teenager was diagnosed with nutritional optic neuropathy. It can be cured if detected at an early stage. In case, if time does not begin treatment, the patient will have to live with it your whole life.
Dr. Deniz Atan said that such cases are, fortunately, rare. She advises parents to closely monitor the nutrition of their children.