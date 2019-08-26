‘Be prepared to go through it’: Florida moves in the first season of the hurricane
Five days later, tropical storm Dorian is moving at a speed of 96 km/h can come to Florida and become the first hurricane of the season.
The national hurricane center reported five-day cone of uncertainty of the forecast and that the storm Dorian will pass directly over the Bahamas is going to happen around 8:00 Saturday, August 31, writes the Orlando Sentinel. Edge of the cone is located directly off the coast of Florida: that means possible changes that will affect the region, but accurately predicting them is impossible.
“I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I can say that this track will change many, many times — said Fox 35 meteorologist James king. — This will scare us, then we will feel relieved, and then scared again. It is important to be willing to go through it if a storm approaches the region was much stronger than expected now.”
As of 11 a.m. on August 26, the storm center of Dorian was located about 84 kilometers to the East and South-East of Barbados and 152 kilometers to the East and South-East of Saint Lucia. The storm moved from West to the North-West at a speed of 22.5 km/h with maximum sustained winds of about 96 km/h and stronger gusts up to tropical storm propagation in the stronger gusts and winds from tropical storm propagating in 72 kilometers from the center of Dorian.
Saint Lucia is currently under observation for the hurricanes. For Barbados, Saint Lucia, Martinique and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines operate a storm warning for Dominica, Grenada and Saba and Saint Lucia Eustatius has a mode of observing a rain storm.
According to forecasts of weather forecasters, in the next few days, Dorian will move mostly from West to Northwest today and begins to have an impact on some Caribbean Islands. The storm developed slowly, but the conditions they contribute to hurricane force by Wednesday.
“It’s hard to predict when the formed eye of a hurricane, but the lad could become a hurricane by the time when it reaches the windward Islands”, — say forecasters hurricane center.
How strong will Dorian, is open to question. The forecast of the National hurricane center as of 11 a.m. on Monday predicted that its winds will increase to 105 km/h per night, up to 113 km/h in the evening on Tuesday, and added hurricane-force winds at a speed of 120 km/h in the morning on Wednesday, they will accelerate to 128 km/h by Thursday as it approaches Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.
While forecasters are not sure when will come the time of the storm on land and its impact thereafter.
“Any potential impacts of Dorian in the Bahamas and in Florida at the end of this week is very uncertain, given the possibility of interaction of the system with the high terrain of Hispaniola” — is said on the NHC website.
The exact path of the storm will determine how the weather system interacts with the Islands in the Caribbean, and that will affect the intensity of the storm before it intensified in the warm waters near the Bahamas.
Forecasters said that storm Dorian will likely be 7-12 inches of precipitation from Martinique to Saint Vincent, including Barbados, with isolated areas where falls of 25 centimeters of rain in parts of the Northern windward Islands.
Meanwhile, forecasters are still watching the low-pressure system off the coast of Florida, which is expected to be shifted further into the Atlantic from the state and has a 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days. Meterology promised additional studies of this weather system.