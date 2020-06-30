Beaches County of Los Angeles will close its beaches for the weekend for independence Day USA
County of Los Angeles will close its beaches on Friday, July 3, and will prohibit fireworks on the eve of the fourth of July (US independence Day), which, according to representatives of the health, it is necessary in light of the alarming surge of cases of infection with coronavirus. This writes KTLA.
Despite the fact that it was a “difficult decision”, the closure is critical, because a lot of people gather to celebrate independence Day, and it’s just a “recipe increase the transfer COVID-19”, said in his statement, the Director of the County public health Barbara Ferrer.
“We all need to take this virus more seriously, and as residents and business owners need to contribute, î said Ferrer. Physical distancing, wearing masks, spending time only with those with whom you live is requirement in decree of health workers, we need to protect ourselves, our families and those most vulnerable”.
All public beaches, piers, public Parking on the beaches, bike paths and access points to the beach will be closed from midnight Friday, July 3, to 05:00 Monday, July 6. The ban on fireworks applies only to the fourth of July weekend. Ferrer said that on Monday evening will be issued a modified decree.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1507
[name] => closing
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zakrytie
)
closure
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kaliforniya
)
CA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3537
[name] => beach
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => plyazh
)
пляжFacebookVkontakte
bookmark