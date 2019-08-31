Beans: what are its benefits and harms?
Beans is a unripe grains of ordinary beans. They have a lot of nutrients that allows you to get maximum health benefits. Frozen and fresh green beans the most useful and is available now at almost any store. What’s the use of this product, and what is the harm, tell Magicforum.
The composition of green beans
Green beans contains in its composition a little carbs and lots of protein. It also has fiber and antioxidants, making it a great tool for weight loss and rejuvenation of the body. In addition, asparagus is a source of omega-3 fats.
Green beans are a storehouse of vitamins C, A, B9, B1, K a Lot in it and minerals: manganese, iron, magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus. The product is low in calories — only 30 calories per 100 grams.
The benefits of green beans
The use of this product is directly determined by the composition, about which we told above. Nutrients has a beneficial effect on all organs and systems of the body.
Firstly, the beans has benefits for bones. This is due to the vitamin K, which accelerates and enhances the absorption of calcium. So green beans can be safely used for prevention of osteoporosis and age-related changes of bone tissue.
Second, the product use will affect the cardiovascular system. Very often the reason for the development of heart disease are termicheskie clots in arteries and veins, which then lead to stroke and heart attack. And to cope with illnesses with the help of flavonoids, that are antioxidants that relieve the inflammation. And it can be done with the help of eating green beans, which also contain no cholesterol, which makes it an excellent tool for the prevention of heart disease. It can also lower blood pressure.
Third, green beans are useful for nerves and brain. The use of the product will saturate In b vitamins, which will affect the work of these bodies.
Fourth, the green beans contain the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which prevent macular degeneration. It is considered the main cause of visual impairment.
Fifth, the beans have a benefit to the gastrointestinal tract. It’s all about the fiber contained in the beans. It can prevent problems with constipation, hemorrhoids, ulcer and others.
Sixthly, the benefits seen in beneficial effects on skin and hair. In green beans have a lot of vitamin C which is an antioxidant that helps produce collagen, responsible for the beauty of hair, skin. With such a simple product can protect skin from oxidation and UV rays.
Also beans can have a benefit on the immune system. After all, antioxidants are very useful for her, as they allow to deal with various diseases, preventing the recurrence of malignant tumors. They also eliminate free radicals before they damage tissues.
And finally, green beans can be called an ideal agent for the prevention of diabetes. Because it allows you to cause normal level of blood sugar.
Harm green beans
There are a number of contraindications of green beans. If they have beans, you in all measure will feel the full dangers of the product.
First, it is a medication designed to thin the blood. This is due to a vitamin K is very important in clotting blood.
Secondly, it is not recommended to eat green beans with a deficit of minerals. All in phytic acid, which interferes with its absorption.
