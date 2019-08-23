Bear of the day: keira Knightley showed huge belly
The other day one of London supermarkets have seen big shopping Hollywood celebrities — the 34-year-old actress keira Knightley. However, they did not immediately recognize the star. Simply because glasses and modest clothing — Jean jacket and a discreet summer dress, which stood her huge pregnant belly, made her quite unlike the glamorous slender beauty is what she is used to seeing at premieres.
Kira came into the store to buy yourself some fresh fruits that are so necessary for pregnant women. At the same time, she managed to combine business with pleasure. When choosing fruit, it is fun, “chirped” with my girlfriend on the phone. Knightley laughed all the time, so the mood she seems to be just fine. And the feeling, judging by her vigorous mind, too, in order that such late-term is not all.
That Kira is expecting her second child, it became known in may of this year, when she appeared with her husband James Ryton at a social event in Paris. Although no announcements had been made, the guests just could not see her for quite bulging belly, parisbeauvais under a white translucent dress. Recall: the 35-year-old musician James Ryton, the father of her yet unborn child, Kira started Dating in the spring of 2011. They were married in may of 2013, playing strictly secret wedding. Two years later, the actress gave birth to a daughter that the couple named the boy name Edie.