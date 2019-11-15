Beardless in the match against Estonia has repeated the record of the national team of Ukraine (video)
November 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Roman Bezus
Ukrainian national team won a minimal victory in the friendly match against the national team of Estonia (1:0) which was played yesterday in Zaporozhye.
The winning goal in the second minute of added time scored by substitute after the break, midfielder Belgian “Gent” Roman Bezus.
This goal was the 29-year-old footballer is already the 5th, scored for the national team after coming on as a substitute.
This is a repeat of the record owned by Andrew Sparrow reports sportarena.com.
Informed Bezus from the bench scored against the national team of Montenegro, twice, San Marino and Moldova.
It is worth noting that this is all the goals the midfielder for the national team.