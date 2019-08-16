Beat in belly: star of the TV series “School” told about bullying
The star of the popular series “School”, blogger and professional model Lisa Vasilenko told about bullying. In school she suffered from bullying classmates.
The reason for the abuse of future star classmates Lisa chose her hobby. “In high school I was into cosplay, dressed in the costumes of the characters of favorite cartoons and movies. Classmates said that I look like a clown and look silly. I was hurt and sad because of the fact that I don’t understand. Once they hit me in the stomach. That day I came home in tears and then stopped going to school,” — said the young actress in the air “Sedanka z 1+1”.
Lisa attended classes to successfully pass the exams, but he knew that running from problems is not the best solution. To overcome your fears girl helped her mother, who has a degree in psychology. Also, the actress said that they always waited for summer, because at this time did not attend school and suffered from bullying classmates.
Now Lisa is a successful actress, blogger and model.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter