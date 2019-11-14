Beat on kidneys: Seryabkina shocking confession about the fight with Temnikova (video)
The former participant of popular Russian group Serebro Olga Seryabkina, who has posed naked in a new solo video, shocking confession about the fight with former colleague Elena Temnikova. Between the girls had a strained relationship until Temnikova left the project. Now, when the producer Max Fadeev the group disbanded, Seryabkina decided to reveal the truth. According to her, Elena was once beaten her in the Elevator.
“It was trash. We rode up in the Elevator after the concert. It was the summer. We go in, the door closes. Are you waiting for, look at each other, don’t say anything. Suddenly she comes close to me, starts hitting me in the kidneys, liver, hurt, “—said in an interview Seryabkina YouTube show “Alena, damn it!”.
Olga says that didn’t want to answer the offender, felt stronger.
“I did not answer, and then she spit on me. A slap like that, “FIE on you”. And I did in response was bite — I have just the tower, of course, tore, and gave her a slap in the face”, — said Olga.
However, the singer doesn’t get mad at Elena. “If she’ll call tomorrow and ask for help, I will have her. And with an open heart” — says Seryabkina.
But Elena denies it categorically. In turn, she stated that Seryabkina was the mistress of a family.
The producer tired of the endless scandals and decided to dissolve the label. Fadeev told about the problems with zdrowiem.
Also Seryabkina caught in a scandalous story in the program Andrei Malakhov on escorting. The singer intends to deal with the TV presenter in court.
