Beaten boxer Lomachenko made a prediction for battle of the Ukrainian Campbell
The former world champion under version WBA in the lightweight weight class Briton Anthony Kroll, feel for yourself the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss), estimated the chances of his compatriot Luke Campbell (20 wins, 16 of them by knockout, 2 losses) in a duel with our compatriot.
“I think three to four rounds Campbell will have a lot to fight, to move. Without a doubt, he’s a world class boxer, a world Amateur level. I think stylistically he’s got a better chance of success against Lomachenko. Think he would have a small success. I think he’s going to keep on track and will attempt to attack the far arm. He has the advantage big guy.
However, I am convinced that Lomachenko will cut corners. It all depends on how aggressively will come out Lomachenko. I think he will try to box with him three to four rounds. Not sure whether it’s due respect. It will be a simple test. Two Olympic Champions, two world-level boxer. At first it will look like to box against him, and then he begins to “take” it.
I think around the seventh or eighth round Hatch will lose. I really wish Luke all the best. I’m sure he’s well prepared, and Shane McGuigan will prepare a perfect plan for the fight. I think he will move and try to use its benefits, but I’m sure Lomachenko at some point will catch it“—shared his expectations from the upcoming match Kroll Youtube channel Boxing Social.
Recall that fight Lomachenko — Campbell will be held on 31 August in London at the O2 Arena.
