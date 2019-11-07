Beaten Vitaly Klitschko, the boxer wants a fight with the Mustache (video)
Former world champion in heavy and heavyweight champion Briton David Haye, representing the interests of his fellow countryman Derek Chisora (32 wins, 23 of them by knockout, 9 losses), plans to arrange his ward’s fight with the Ukrainian Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 by knockout), successfully debuted in the heavyweight division with a victory over Custom Witherspoon.
“WBO wants big fights, so they are interested in meeting the Tendril — Chisora. At the upcoming meeting in Tokyo, I will lobby for the holding of this fight. Only I and Holyfield became Champions and heavy, and heavyweight and Usyk can be a third such fighter. So I would like to prevent it, “—said Hey to comments Boxing Scene.
In turn, the team of our boxer is interested in the title fight, including against Chisora. “The mustache is a mandatory Challenger for the WBO belt. I think he is also like a fight against Chisora. If the Tendril and Chisora will not get the big fights, then the probability of their meeting is quite high. After revenge Joshua Ruiz or IBF belt or the WBO title will be vacant, so the clash of the Mustache and Chisora could well be for the WBO belt“, — quotes the words of promoter Eddie Hearn Ukrainian website Boxing News 24.
We will add that in his career Chisora has fought with the Ukrainian boxer. In February 2012, the British were opposed by Vitali Klitschko, who defended his WBC title and lost on points by unanimous decision.
In his last fight held on October 26, Chisora in the fourth round knocked out his compatriot David price won the vacant WBO Inter-Continental.
Photo Instagram Alexander Usik
