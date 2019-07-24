Beautician called basic rules of skin care at sea
During the rest of the sea should pay particular attention to the care of skin, especially if you are not a lucky owner of a problematic skin, prone to inflammation and acne. The basic rules of care shared cosmetician-dermatologist Alexander Malakhov on his page in Instagram.
The sun launches a process on the skin called hyperkeratosis, the sun in the summer can severely aggravate the course of acne: contrary to the myth that the sun and tanning dries out.
In fact, the sun slows down the process of skin renewal of the skin and disrupt the natural balance of the skin microflora. Therefore, inflammation, closed comedone on the skin becomes larger, although at first it looks different. After 3 weeks from the time of sun visible consequences is a strong aggravation of acne and the parallel flaking and dehydration of the skin.
Rules for the care of problem skin:
Do not forget the deep cleansing of the skin. Grab a cleanser with a mild acid, glycolic, salicylic, enzymes and enzymes. Wash 2 times a day, in 2 stages.
Ideally, when the tendency to acne a week before vacation to do a deep cleaning — ultrasonic and mechanical.
At sea, if you use a cream with an SPF, add a grooming tool for deep cleansing once in 5-7 days.
Possibly replace the cream mineral powder with SPF — probability of aggravation of the acne will decrease significantly.
A decrease in the production sabiana (taken orally).
Limit the use of products that increase sebum production: sweets, dairy products, chicken meat, soft drinks, sweet fruits, foods with high glycemic index.
Immediately after arrival, make photodynamic therapy (PDT).
Don’t forget masks for pore cleansing and nighttime serums with acids, smoothing the skin texture.
Bring tools SOS for acne, if the sun is still going to happen aggravation for the period of use (2-3 weeks).
Do not use fatty creams, masks and oils in the sun, do not go on a course of facial massage oil pleasure.
Use a mild moisturizing serum.